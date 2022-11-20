FREE PODCAST 11/20 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks: Survivor Series fallout including Reigns beating Miz, on-site report comparing Takeover, Survivor Series, and Raw, Mailbag (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (11-20-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnist and podcast host Greg Parks to discuss Monday Night Raw’s WWE Survivor Series fallout including Roman Reigns beating The Miz, then they talk to an on-site correspondent who compares attending Takeover, Survivor Series, and Raw, and finally they answer Mailbag questions including whether Reigns took a step forward as a likable babyface personality. Paige also appeared on Raw and they discussed the context of that. Plus, how did Greg Parks first become a PWTorch subscriber.

