VIP AUDIO 11/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: AEW Dynamite’s Full Gear fallout including Regal-Mox-Danielson and perplexing Jungle Boy promo, plus NXT, Rampage, Smackdown (84 min.)

November 29, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special early-week episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics from over the holiday week…

  • Review of last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite including the Wiliam Regal-Jon Moxley-Bryan Danielson segment and the perplexing Jungle Boy promo
  • Review of last Friday’s AEW Rampage including the FTR vs. Top Flight match and Powerhouse Hobbs vignette
  • Review of last week’s NXT episode including the North American Title match
  • Review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including the final Survivor Series hype and more praise for the Bloodline segments
  • Plus some Kurt Cousins talk

