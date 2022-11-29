VIP AUDIO 11/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: AEW Dynamite’s Full Gear fallout including Regal-Mox-Danielson and perplexing Jungle Boy promo, plus NXT, Rampage, Smackdown (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this special early-week episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics from over the holiday week…

Review of last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite including the Wiliam Regal-Jon Moxley-Bryan Danielson segment and the perplexing Jungle Boy promo

Review of last Friday’s AEW Rampage including the FTR vs. Top Flight match and Powerhouse Hobbs vignette

Review of last week’s NXT episode including the North American Title match

Review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including the final Survivor Series hype and more praise for the Bloodline segments

Plus some Kurt Cousins talk

