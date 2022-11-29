VIP AUDIO 11/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: AEW Dynamite’s Full Gear fallout including Regal-Mox-Danielson and perplexing Jungle Boy promo, plus NXT, Rampage, Smackdown (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this special early-week episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics from over the holiday week…
- Review of last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite including the Wiliam Regal-Jon Moxley-Bryan Danielson segment and the perplexing Jungle Boy promo
- Review of last Friday’s AEW Rampage including the FTR vs. Top Flight match and Powerhouse Hobbs vignette
- Review of last week’s NXT episode including the North American Title match
- Review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown including the final Survivor Series hype and more praise for the Bloodline segments
- Plus some Kurt Cousins talk
