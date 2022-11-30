News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Ex-WWE Creative John Carle (pt. 1 of 2): Backstage stories on WWE creative process, working with Vince McMahon and top wrestlers (108 min.)

November 30, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-30-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part one of his two-and-a-half hour interview with former WWE Creative Team member John Carle. This is the Livecast portion of the two-and-a-half hour interview including live phone calls and email questions on a wide range of topics including creative booking decisions during his run from mid-2006 through early-2009 and also thoughts on current pro wrestling happenings.

