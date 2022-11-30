FREE PODCAST 11/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Ex-WWE Creative John Carle (pt. 1 of 2): Backstage stories on WWE creative process, working with Vince McMahon and top wrestlers (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-30-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents part one of his two-and-a-half hour interview with former WWE Creative Team member John Carle. This is the Livecast portion of the two-and-a-half hour interview including live phone calls and email questions on a wide range of topics including creative booking decisions during his run from mid-2006 through early-2009 and also thoughts on current pro wrestling happenings.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply