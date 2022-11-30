VIP AUDIO 11/30 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani (Pt. 2 of 2): Peteani & Droste review WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret vs. Shawn and the background of the Montreal Screwjob (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan Droste of the Top Rope Nation podcast returns to break down Survivor Series 1997. In part two, Ryan and Frank discuss the infamous WWF Championship match between Bret “Hit Man” Hart and Shawn Michaels, which became known as the Montreal Screwjob. They not only discuss the match, but go back and march through the timeline of events that eventually fueled the issues between Bret and Shawn, going back as far as 1992. In addition, Ryan dispels the notion that this was all a work and Bret was in on it.

Warning: Some language on this show may be NSFW.

