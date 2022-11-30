VIP AUDIO 11/30 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now w/Frank Peteani (Pt. 1 of 2): Peteani & Droste review WWE Survivor Series 1997. Godwinns & New Age Outlaws, Team USA vs. Team Canada, Mankind vs. Kane, Austin vs. Owen, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Ryan Droste of the Top Rope Nation podcast returns to break down Survivor Series 1997. In part one Ryan and Frank go over the undercard, which featured the pre-DX New Age Outlaws and the Godwinns vs. The New Blackjacks (Barry Windham & Bradshaw, the eventual JBL) & The Headbangers, Team USA (Vader, Goldust, Ken Shamrock, and the debuting Steve Blackman) vs. Team Canada (British Bulldog, Jim Neidhart, and Furnas & Lafon), Mankind vs. Kane (having his first PPV match), and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Owen Hart for the Intercontinental Championship. Before they do that, they discuss if Twitter was around in 1997, what story would be bigger between this and what took place at All Out over the summer.

