VIP AUDIO 11/30 – The Fix Flashback (11-18-2015): Controversial Paige-Charlotte segment, comparing impacts of careers of Bockwinkel, Gagne, Piper, Dusty Rhodes, Rousey’s loss to Holm, more (105 min.)

November 30, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 18, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:

  • The controversial Paige-Charlotte segment that included references to Reid Flair
  • Survivor Series hype and a full card preview with predictions
  • Thoughts on the career of Nick Bockwinkel
  • Comparing the careers of four greats who died this year – Nick Bockwinkel, Verne Gagne, Roddy Piper, and Dusty Rhodes
  • A big dose of MMA talk ranging from a must-listen review of Mark Hunt’s autobiography including an ill-advised investment strategy with a twist
  • A preview of a big MMA weekend with three live events
  • Follow up on the Ronda Rousey loss to Holly Holm

