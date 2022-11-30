VIP AUDIO 11/30 – The Fix Flashback (11-18-2015): Controversial Paige-Charlotte segment, comparing impacts of careers of Bockwinkel, Gagne, Piper, Dusty Rhodes, Rousey’s loss to Holm, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Nov. 18, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics:
-
The controversial Paige-Charlotte segment that included references to Reid Flair
- Survivor Series hype and a full card preview with predictions
- Thoughts on the career of Nick Bockwinkel
- Comparing the careers of four greats who died this year – Nick Bockwinkel, Verne Gagne, Roddy Piper, and Dusty Rhodes
- A big dose of MMA talk ranging from a must-listen review of Mark Hunt’s autobiography including an ill-advised investment strategy with a twist
- A preview of a big MMA weekend with three live events
- Follow up on the Ronda Rousey loss to Holly Holm
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply