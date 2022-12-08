SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shawn Michaels confirmed during an NXT Deadline media call on Thursday that the next NXT PLE will be Vengeance Day and the show will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday February 4, 2023.

JUST ANNOUNCED: NXT #VengeanceDay takes place at @spectrumcenter in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, Feb. 4! Tickets on sale next Friday, Dec. 16th at 10am EST! https://t.co/buYH8fjF3Z pic.twitter.com/DcpiEb8bTX — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 8, 2022

This is only the second time since the pandemic began in March of 2020 that an event will take place outside of Florida. The Stand and Deliver PLE in April during WrestleMania weekend took place in Dallas along with multiple other WWE shows. Shawn Michaels didn’t announce any matches for the show, but did reveal that tickets would go on-sale on December 16.

Earlier this year at Vengeance Day, Bron Breakker defeated Santos Escobar in the main event to retain the NXT Championship. Other matches on the show included Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo, Carmelo Hayes vs. Cameron Grimes, The Creed Brothers vs. MSK, and more.

Full NXT Deadline Match Card

Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom – Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell – Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews – NXT Championship

Pretty Deadly vs. The New Day – NXT Tag Team Championship

Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

