SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly takes a look at the latest edition of Impact Wrestling, which featured a lot of Bully Ray, Mickie James picking up a big win in her Last Rodeo angle, and a major character was apparently killed off. Plus, holiday gift ideas for the Impact fan in your life.

