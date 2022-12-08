Becky Lynch calls cage jump at War Games “terrifying and painful”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Becky Lynch said that jumping off of the War Games cage and landing on Dakota Kai was both terrifying and painful.

In an interview with Verge Alternative Sport, Lynch talked about what it felt like to return at Survivor Series from the shoulder injury that she suffered at Summerslam and detailed what the War Games cage spot meant to her and the match.

“It was both terrifying and painful,” Lynch said of the cage spot at War Games. “Even with the nerves, I was like, ‘I want something that people can remember from this match.’ If I come back then I’ve got to put my body on the line and I can’t half-ass it because then I’m not The Man and I’m not the Becky Lynch that people paid to see. I had in my head that I wanted to flatten somebody, flatten some fools with the leg drop through the table. When the opportunity came up and it was time to go, well, then there’s nothing left to do but do it. You can see even when I’m up there there’s a moment of hesitation where I have a moment with myself. When I landed, of course it was painful, although I think it might have been a little bit more painful for Dakota Kai.

“It felt amazing to be out in front of the crowd again and how electric that was, in such a wild capacity as WarGames. That’s a match that I’ve never done before and it’s a very daunting match. You’ve got two rings, you’ve got a giant cage and anything goes. Truth be told, my shoulder still isn’t feeling right. So to say I was nervous is probably a bit of an understatement. But once you get out there, once you get in front of the crowd and you feel that energy, then you forget everything else. There’s not another feeling like it.”

Becky Lynch wrestled Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on this week’s episode of Raw for a chance to become number one contender for Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Bayley got involved and prevented her from winning. Bliss won the match and will face Bayley next week with the championship opportunity on the line.

CATCH-UP: Ronda Rousey addresses mistake in WWE Survivor Series match