FREE PODCAST 12/11 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-6-2017) Keller & McMahon: Shane’s big announcement about Owens & Sami, Clash line-up, WWE Math, on-site report, more (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (12-6-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast host Mike McMahon to discuss WWE Smackdown including Shane McMahon’s big announcement about Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn’s future, the added matches to the Clash of Champions line-up, WWE Math strikes again, Shane-Bryan theories, and more. Plus they answer Mailbag Questions about Smackdown, and then get an on-site report from San Diego regarding what happened at Smackdown plus a full report on the Tribute to Troops taping earlier in the day.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO