The following is an interview transcription from PWTorch Contributor, Brian Zilem, and the new ROH Pure Champion, Wheeler Yuta. It was conducted in the post ROH Final Battle 2022 media scrum.

Hey, Wheeler. Brian Zilem with PWTorch. Tony and actually, Claudio mentioned it earlier, you made your AEW debut in Austin about a year ago.

How can you process that? Because you started there and now you’re wrestling guys like the AW World Champion MJF Bryan Danielson Moxley. And now, of course, you’re going to wrestle Daniel Garcia until you guys are an old proxy. But how surreal is that?

Wheeler: Yeah, it was really cool. I actually told Claudio as we were walking to the ring, I was like, hey, man, I debuted here. Wow, that’s cool. But yeah, it was a nice full circle moment to see just how much I’ve grown being here in AW, joining the Blackpool Combat Club, winning this Ring of Honor Peer championship now for the second time. So it’s really been the biggest year of my career, the biggest year of growth, and it all started back in 2021 in Austin. So it’s really exciting to be able to kind of bring that full circle.

