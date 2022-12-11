Sasha Banks WWE contract update

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The relationship between Sasha Banks and WWE is still rocky and uncertain at this time.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that new negotiations between Banks and WWE were held up once again, this time due to money and both sides being far apart. The report indicates that as of this moment, Banks is done with WWE.

Last week, it was reported that Banks would be heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling and would be in attendance for their annual supershow, Wrestle Kingdom 17.

The reports did not detail whether or not Banks would wrestling at the event or not. They also did not indicate who Banks may face if she wrestled.

Full Wrestle Kingdom 17 match card

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White – IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Championship

Kairi vs. Tam Nakano – IWGP Women’s Championship

Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi – IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

