FREE PODCAST 12/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Dreamwave Nevermore (62 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland check out Dreamwave’s Nevermore, a very fun show featuring a crazy four-way with Gringo Loco vs. Arez vs. ASF vs. Komander, Evil Uno vs. Bucky Collins in a long comedy match, and the Good as Gold Rumble, yet another Royal Rumble-style battle royal. We talk about why we liked this Rumble much better than others we’ve watched recently, why we enjoyed the crazy commentary, how long is too long for a comedy match, and more. For VIP listeners, we look at some of the free matches from Ring of Honor’s Zero Hour including Jeff Cobb vs. Mascara Dorada, Willow Nightengale vs. Trish Adora, and The Kingdom vs. Top Flight.

