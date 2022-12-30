AJ Styles suffers injury at WWE live event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AJ Styles reportedly suffered an ankle injury during a WWE live event on Wednesday night.

PWInsider is reporting that the injury is not a work and that Styles will have the injury looked at on Thursday. The severity of the injury, length of time away, and recovery timeline are unknown at this time. The report indicates that Styles could not put weight on the injured ankle after the match and that he had to be helped to the locker room from the ring.

Styles and The OC took on The Judgement Day during the live event, but the match did not conclude because of the injury to Styles. The OC and The Judgement Day have been embroiled in a feud for the last couple months. Styles wrestled Finn Balor at the Survivor Series PPV. Styles won the match with a Phenomenal Forearm to win the bout. Styles an Balor previously wrestled in a one on one PPV match at Survivor Series in 2018.

