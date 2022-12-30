12/30 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns/Zayn vs. Cena/Owens, Sheamus-Sikoa, Rousey-Rodriguez Smackdown Women’s Title

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 30, 2022

TAMPA, FL AT AMALIE ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show as the camera panned the crowd. They then showed a graphic for the main event tag team match. Wade Barrett mentioned John Cena’s first match in 2022. Cole hyped the match for later in the show.

-Bray Wyatt’s logo flashed on the screen, then his music played and he made his entrance. The crowd popped when Wyatt emerged from the smoke with his lantern. Cole threw to a video recap of Wyatt’s attack on the cameraman last week on Smackdown. Back in the arena, Wyatt stood in the ring and introduced himself. He said that he doesn’t think of himself as a good person, but he does try very hard. He said he thinks back on the horrible things he’s done, but he doesn’t regret much. He said he regretted his actions last week and he apologized. Wyatt said he attacked the cameraman in cold blood and he didn’t deserve that.

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. He mocked Wyatt’s apology. Knight then called Wyatt the master of the mind games. Knight said he’s gaming Wyatt. He then said that Wyatt can’t finish a sentence and he took it out on the cameraman. Knight said he’s afraid of Wyatt paying one of his goons in a Captain Howdy outfit to take him out. Knight said that Wyatt is responsible and it’s time for him to pay the check. He said Wyatt used to be a force. The crowd chanted “you suck” at Knight. Knight continued and said that Wyatt is a fraud and a broken down loser. He said he has the medicine. Knight said the Royal Rumble is coming up and it will be his first. He said he wants to make it special. Knight said he’s going to do that by breaking Wyatt like dishes.

-Wyatt took the mic and called Knight a little idiot. Wyatt asked who Knight thought he was talking to. Wyatt said that he’s been patient and he could have ended this a long time ago. He said it’s time he reminds Knight and everyone how cruel he can be when he wants to. Wyatt said he accepts Knight’s challenge for Royal Rumble.

-The screen flashed Wyatt symbols and a voice said to embrace what you are and to embrace the dark. Music then played and the lights went out. Uncle Howdy appeared at the top of the stage in a cloud of smoke and began to walk toward the ring. Howdy paused outside the ring and removed his hat, then moved to the stairs and entered the ring. Howdy stood between Wyatt and Knight. He turned to Knight, then moved to Wyatt and stared him down before he stood next to him. They stared down Knight, then Howdy took Wyatt down. Knight exited the ring and asked what was going on. Howdy left the ring and his music began again as he walked to the back.

-Sami Zayn was in the back and knocked on the Bloodline locker room door. Paul Heyman answered and they hugged. Zayn said it’s a blessed day when he gets to see Heyman. Zayn said he’s there to talk strategy with the Tribal Chief. Heyman praised Zayn’s words and passion last week. Heyman said it was what Roman Reigns’ had always seen in him and he’s proud of Zayn. Heyman said he’s going to impart some wisdom on Zayn. Heyman said if the crowd is cheering on Zayn with Reigns in the ring, it’s not the right optic. Heyman said that life on the Island of Relevancy is being three steps ahead at all times. Heyman then gave Zayn the green light and let him in the locker room. Heyman remained outside and laughed uncomfortably. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: What a way to kick off an episode. We’re finally getting somewhere with Wyatt and Knight. The match is official for Rumble, so we can stop speculating about when Wyatt will actually get in the ring. I was worried for a second that Knight meant they would meet in the Rumble itself. After that, Howdy made a more proper appearance than the last time and got physically involved. We now know, for sure, that Howdy and Wyatt are not the same person. On top of that, they don’t appear to be aligned. Further, I think it’s fairly obvious that it is, in fact, Bo Dallas. Really strong segment that answered a lot of questions and didn’t feel like a waste of time. Last week’s attack still seemed out of nowhere and kind of out of this narrative, but I’ll let it go after the strength of this segment. After that, we get Sami and Heyman in the back. An interesting exchange that can be read into in multiple ways. Heyman warned Zayn, but how serious was the warning? Is Heyman actually trying to help Zayn? What was with the stalling joke at the end? More questions than answers here, but I think we’ll learn more as the night goes on.)

-They showed a graphic for Ronda Rousey against Raquel Rodriguez. Cole hyped it as a “massive title match” for later in the show.

-Sheamus made his entrance with Butch and Ridge Holland in tow. Cole said that Sheamus said he wants to win the Intercontinental Championship in 2023. Barrett said that Gunther may have something to say about that.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance with the Usos at his side. Sikoa and the Usos posed in the ring. Cole called Sikoa the enforcer of the Bloodline.

(1) SHEAMUS (w/ Ridge Holland & Butch) vs. SOLO SIKOA (w/ Jey & Jimmy Uso)

Sheamus and Sikoa locked up, then broke. Sheamus then grabbed a headlock and Sikoa shot Sheamus off the ropes. The two collided. Sheamus went to Sikoa’s arm and locked in an armbar. Sikoa fought out. Sheamus came off the ropes and ran into Sikoa. Sikoa came off the ropes and bumped into Sheamus himself. Sikoa took control with a couple of punches, then took Sheamus down with a big right hand. Sikoa posed. Sikoa approached Sheamus and choked him with the middle rope. Sheamus fought back with strikes to Sikoa and rammed Sikoa’s head into the top turnbuckle. Sheamus followed up with punches in the corner. Sikoa sent Sheamus to the corner and charged but Sheamus caught him coming in. Sheamus clotheslined Sikoa over the top rope and to the floor. Sikoa grabbed a chair at ringside and started toward the ring. The Usos stopped him and calmed him down at ringside. [c]

Back from break, Sikoa was in control and put a headlock on Sheamus. The crowd cheered Sheamus on and he tried to fight up, but Sikoa took Sheamus right back down. Sheamus fought to his feet and punched at the gut of Sikoa. Sheamus came off the ropes but Sikoa caught him with a Samoan Drop. Sikoa posed. Sheamus rested in the corner and Sikoa measured him. Sikoa charged but Sheamus recovered and exploded out of the corner with a big clothesline. Butch cheered Sheamus on from ringside. Sheamus punched away at Sikoa and hit a powerslam on Sikoa. Sheamus measured Sikoa and set up Ten Beats. Sheamus then delivered as the crowd counted along. Barrett mentioned that you can tap out to that move. Sheamus set up a Brogue Kick but ran into a superkick. Sheamus countered with a big knee and covered Sikoa for a near fall. Sheamus tried to lift Sikoa but Sikoa countered with a headbutt. Sheamus answered with an Irish Curse backbreaker and then locked in a Cloverleaf. Sikoa reached for the ropes but was too far away. Jey distracted the ref and Jimmy pulled Sikoa toward the ropes to break the hold. Butch and Holland went after the Usos and the two teams brawled. Sheamus came off the top rope and took out all four men. Sikoa dropped to the outside and pulled Sheamus into the ring post. Sikoa then hit a modified Rock Bottom on the apron. Sikoa followed Sheamus in and used a Samoan Spike and covered Sheamus for the win.

WINNER: Solo Sikoa in 11:00

-The Usos and Sikoa attacked Sheamus. They wrapped a chair around Sheamus’ head and Sikoa measured. Suddenly, Drew McIntyre’s music played and he made his entrance. He took out the Usos then removed his shirt and stared down Sikoa. McIntyre tossed Sikoa over the top rope then took out Jimmy with a Claymore. The Bloodline regrouped on the floor as McIntyre and the Brawling Brutes posed in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good, hard hitting match. The hijinks at the end was a little much, but it was to be expected. I still call that a relatively clean win by WWE standards. They continue to frame Sikoa as a big deal, which is exactly what they should be doing. I preferred the Spinning Solo to the Samoan Spike, but I’m all for guys having multiple finishers, so maybe he can use all of them effectively. I love Sheamus and everything he did in 2022, but at this point, Sikoa should be protected and this loss doesn’t hurt Sheamus at all. Based on the mention of Sheamus and the IC title, I don’t think there’s a Sheamus-Reigns match on the horizon. That’s a bummer because it would be really entertaining. McIntyre’s back and has his sights set on Sikoa again. It will be interesting to see how they book that match if and when it happens.)

-Cole and Barrett were ringside. Cole hyped the Smackdown Women’s title match then threw to a video recap on the damage caused by Rousey and Shayna Baszler over the past several weeks. The video then shifted to Rodriguez’s win in the gauntlet match last week on Smackdown. After the video, they showed a graphic for the match. Cole asked if Rodriguez’s shoulder would be a target for Rousey. He hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for the main event again. Barrett hyped the match for later in the show.

-Raquel Rodriguez made her entrance.

-Ronda Rousey made her entrance with Shayna Baszler at her side. Rousey entered the ring and approached Rodriguez. They stared each other down as Rousey held up the title. Formal ring introductions then took place.

(2) RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. RONDA ROUSEY (c) (w/ Shayna Baszler) – Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Rodriguez and Rousey locked up and Rodriguez tossed Rousey aside. They locked up again and Rousey took Rodriguez to the corner and went for the arm. Rodriguez fought her off but Rousey came right back. Rousey slapped Rodriguez then backed off. Rodriguez came out of the corner and took Rousey down with a pair of shoulder tackles. Rodriguez then hit a spinning slam and covered Rousey for a near fall. Rousey rolled to the outside and Rodriguez followed. There was an awkward spot as Rodriguez tried to send Rousey back into the ring. Rodriguez stayed on the attack and charged Rousey in the corner. Rousey moved and Rodriguez went through the ropes and hit the ring post. Rodriguez sold as they cut to break. [c]

Rousey was in control. She used the ropes to attack Rodriguez’s arm. Rousey rolled into an armlock and pounded at Rodriguez. Rodriguez fought to her feet but Rousey stopped her rally. Rousey took Rodriguez down with a big right. Rodriguez caught Rousey with an elbow but Rousey slammed Rodriguez and covered her for a near fall. Rousey then went back to the arm. Rousey pulled at the arm but Rodriguez pulled Rousey to her shoulders and slammed her down. Both women fought to their feet and Rodriguez took Rousey down with a right. Rousey went for a punch but Rodriguez ducked and took Rousey down with a clothesline with her bad arm. Rodriguez sold the arm then covered Rousey for a near fall. Rodriguez lifted Rousey and went for a spinning slam but Rousey countered into an armbar attempt. Rodriguez fought her off then countered into a Boston Crab. Rousey rolled through and countered into an Ankle Lock. Rodriguez kicked Rousey off. Rousey charged but Rodriguez lifted her and planted Rousey with a flapjack. Rodriguez went for a Tahana Bomb but Rousey rolled through. Rodriguez held on as the two tumbled to the outside. Rodriguez regained the Tahana Bomb position and delivered it to Rousey on the apron of the ring. [c]