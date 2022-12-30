12/30 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on Cena & Owens vs. Reigns & Sami, Rousey vs. Rodriguez, Sikoa vs. Sheamus

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

DECEMBER 30, 2022

TAMPA, FLA. AT AMALIE ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a wide shot of the arena with all three tiers showing off the sellout crowd of 15,738, as touted by Michael Cole. Cole and Wade Barrett hyped the main event tag match.

-Bray Wyatt’s entrance theme began. They showed a corridor with light shining through the perimeter of a door. The door opened and Bray walked through with a lantern in hand. Cole said Bray is “obviously a very conflicted man wrestling some sort of internal demon.” A clip aired of him attacking, unprovoked, a cameraman last week on Smackdown. Barrett said, “Bray Wyatt is not always in control of Bray Wyatt.”

Bray introduced himself and said deep down he doesn’t really think of himself as a good person. He said he tries really, really hard. He said he’s done horrible things to get to where he is today, and he doesn’t regret much, but last week he did something that he does regret. He said he wanted to apologize for attacking the cameraman. “He didn’t deserve it,” he said. “If he’s watching this…” at this point L.A. Knight’s music interrupted.

“Yeah, yeah, let me talk to ya,” he said. He mocked Bray apologizing to the cameraman. “You’ve got to be kidding me,” he said. He said he can’t even keep his composure or finish a sentence and then he takes it out on the poor cameraman. He said it was “wrong place, wrong time, apparently.” He accused Bray of having one of his cronies walk out as Uncle Howdy. He said he’s not buying it and it’s time for him to pay the check. He said he used to be something, “a force.” Fans chanted, “You suck!” Knight said they should pipe down and said he didn’t ask any of them. He said Bray is showing himself to be a broken down loser, but he has the medicine.

Knight entered the ring and suggested they wrestle at the Royal Rumble. He said he wants to make his first Rumble a special one. He said he’s going to take it out on Bray and “break your ass like dishes.” Bray said, “You little idiot.” He asked who he thinks he’s talking to. He said he might be right that it’s time to remind him how cruel he can be when he feels like it. He accepted his challenge to a match at the Royal Rumble. He threw the mic at Knight.

Uncle Howdy appeared on the big screen and mumbled some disjointed words. The lights went out and Uncle Howdy walked out with a top hat and jacket, holding the lapels like last week. He walked all the way to the ring and took off his hat and placed it on the ring apron. He then entered the darkened ring, with only blue light showing their silhouettes. He stepped between Bray and Knight. He was between their heights. He looked at Knight, then at Bray. He stepped toward Bray and stood by his side. Knight’s body language indicated, “I knew it!” Uncle Howdy then gave Bray a Sister Abigail. “What the hell?” gasped Cole. Knight bailed out of the ring and asked, “What the hell’s going on?” Howdy then put his hat back on and walked to the back.

(Keller’s Analysis: This storyline needed this chapter at this time. This was a step forward that will give viewers a lot to talk about and speculate on. I’m really glad Bray acknowledged what he did to the cameraman and was apologetic, and I like that WWE led with it and didn’t downplay or dismiss it.)

-Sami Zayn backstage approached The Bloodline locker room. Paul Heyman stepped out. They exchanged pleasantries. Sami asked to see Roman Reigns to discuss strategy. Heyman blocked him and gave Sami a pep talk. He said Sami has brought to the surface what the Tribal Chief always saw in him. Sami said he sensed that too. Heyman said the whole concept of fans chanting “Sami! Sami! Sami!” is not the right optic. Sami asked, nervously, “Did he say something?” Heyman said, “No. Does he have to.” He said life on the Island of Relevancy is staying three steps ahead at all times. Sami soaked up Heyman’s words, but they seemed to weigh heavily on him. Heyman then invited Sami into the locker room and said, “No more delay tactics.” Sami walked in. The camera stayed on Heyman who let out a big breath. [c]

(1) SOLO SIKOA (w/The Usos) vs. SHEAMUS (w/Ridge Holand, Butch)

Cole again touted the sellout crowd of 15,738. Cole sent condolences to Don West’s family after his death earlier in the day. The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour.