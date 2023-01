SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Dynamite last night (1/4) drew 864,000 live and same-night viewers, down from 876,000 last week and 957,000 the prior week. One year ago on the Jan. 5 episode to start 2022, Dynamite drew 1,010,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.26 rating, down from 0.28 and 0.30 the prior two weeks. One year ago to start 2022, Dynamite drew a 0.43 rating in that key demo.