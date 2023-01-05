FREE PODCAST 1/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Parks: (1-4-2018) Forecasting likely WrestleMania 34 line-up and alternatives, Royal Rumble developments, Mailbag (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (1-4-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Greg Parks to discuss the latest developments regarding the Royal Rumble line-up, but first they constructed the most likely top few matches at WrestleMania and then an alternate line-up if it turned out differently from the default line-up that seemed to be most likely. The Rumble developments included talk about the Men’s Rumble, Women’s Rumble, WWE Title match with A.J. Styles, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, and then some WrestleKingdom talk. They also answered Mailbag questions from listeners.

