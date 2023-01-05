Nick Aldis comments on leaving the NWA

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Nick Aldis says that he isn’t making as big a deal about leaving the NWA as everyone else is.

In a new interview with The Universal Wrestling Podcast, Aldis spoke on leaving the company and shed light on what his potential next move might be.

“I feel like everyone else is making a bigger deal of that than I am,” Aldis said of leaving the NWA. “For me, it wasn’t necessarily a case of, ‘Oh I can’t wait to go somewhere else.’ For me, it was just a case of my time here is done. It probably should have been done a year ago, but I decided to give it one more year and this time I went, ‘No, this time it’s definitely time for me to move on and explore new opportunities.’ Things in this business, you just reach the point where you know in your gut you’ve done everything you can do and for me, that’s a big thing. I reached the same conclusion at TNA.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Nick Aldis is a multiple time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and was a fixture of the Billy Corgan led NWA. The promotion hit its high point in terms of fan interest prior to the pandemic in 2020, but has not regained that momentum.

News at to where Aldis will end up is not available at this time.

