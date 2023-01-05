WWE to host major, big five, PPV in London in 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE will host their annual Money in the Bank PPV event in London in 2023. WWE announced the news on their website after Daily Mail broke it on Thursday.

“As first reported by Daily Mail Sport, WWE today announced that The O2 in London will host Money In The Bank on Saturday, July 1, 2023,” WWE wrote on WWE.com. “Money In The Bank marks the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in London in over two decades.

Money In The Bank will feature WWE’s biggest Superstars and will also bring the Money In The Bank ladder matches to the UK for the first time in history, with each winner receiving a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank. We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1,” said Dan Ventrelle, EVP, Talent at WWE.

“We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money In The Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2,” said Christian D’Acuña, Senior Programming Director at The O2. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest Superstars.”

In 2022, the company ran their first stadium show in the UK in over 30 years with the Clash at the Castle event. On that show, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Results

Damage CNTRL defeated Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, & Asuka

Gunther defeated Sheamus to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler to retain the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Edge & Rey Mysterio defeated The Judgement Day

Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle

Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the Undisputed Universal Championship

