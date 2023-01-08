SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE Raw this week features follow-up on last week’s angles including Alexa Bliss’s attack on Bianca Belair, Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE United States Championship, and much more.
When: Monday January 9, 2023
Where: Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala
How To Watch: Live on Fox
WWE Raw 1/9 Full Match Card
- Alexa Bliss will address last week’s attack on Bianca Belair
CATCH-UP: Eric Bischoff details his frustration with a rebranding campaign effort involving shifting TNA to Impact Wrestling
Where is it?
There is going to be a raw on Friday the 13th?