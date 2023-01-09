FREE PODCAST 1/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey talk fallout of Dana White striking wife, Jake Paul signing with PFL, more (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey discuss the fallout from Dana White striking his wife. They look at the dynamics of Jake Paul signing with the PFL. They talk about the potential ramifications of Vince McMahon returning to WWE. They close the show by giving a very brief preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night headlined by Nassourdine Imavov vs. Kelvin Gastelum.

