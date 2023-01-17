FREE PODCAST 1/17 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Jason Australia: The return of the Curb Stomp, Balor speculation, Braun getting fired and rehired, on-site report, mailbag (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (1-8-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason from Australia, a guest cohost from the PWTorch Livecast days, to break down Monday Night Raw including the return of the Curb Stomp, what it could mean for Finn Balor going forward, Braun Strowman getting fired and rehired, WWE’s attention to detail and stretching credibility on shooting backstage angles, plus an on-site correspondent talking about off-air happenings and finally the Mailbag.

Then in a bonus segment, we present the previously VIP-exclusive Wade Keller Hotline, Wade reviews Raw start to finish including Braun Strowman being fired and lashing out, intriguing Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins finish and return of Curb Stomp, Roman Reigns-Miz intensifies, Asuka vs. Nia Jax, and more.

