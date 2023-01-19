SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After the conclusion of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night, Tony Khan taped a Ring of Honor Jay Briscoe Tribute Show that featured ROH talents wrestling and speaking about Jay Briscoe. Briscoe died in a car accident on Tuesday. Briscoe was a multiple time ROH World Tag Team Champion and former ROH World Champion. He was 38 years old.

The following are results and detail on the very special tribute show that was taped on January 18:

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman opened things up with memorial words about Jay Briscoe. Tony Khan then spoke about Jay and thanked the fans for being in attendance.

Wheeler Yuta defeated Hagane Shinno – ROH Pure Rules Match

Adam Cole spoke in the ring about his relationship with Jay

Marina Shafir defeated Mighty Myra

Eddie Kingston defeated QT Marshall

Athena defeated Madison Rayne

Juice Robinson defeated Brandon Cutler

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Sandra Moon

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Christopher Daniels with the Jay Driller (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

This ROH Jay Briscoe Tribute Show will air for free on YouTube. There has not been an official release date for the event.

