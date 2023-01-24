News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/24 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Raw 30, Bloodline segment, big Raw rating, Rumble preview and predictions, Mark Briscoe on AEW, MLW TV deal, more (177 min.)

January 24, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • Raw 30 with an initial focus on the Bloodline opening segment
  • The use of Legends on Raw 30 from Hulk Hogan to Undertaker
  • The finish to the Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashely match with the Brock Lesnar interference
  • The monster Raw 30 rating
  • A full Royal Rumble preview with predictions
  • Mark Briscoe being cleared to wrestle on AEW Dynamite this week
  • An overview of the weakness in how AEW booking is set up right now
  • The return of Vince McMahon and the resignation of Stephanie
  • MLW’s new TV deal
  • Minnesota Vikings playoff loss and Kirk Cousins bad throw to end an excellent season otherwise for him

