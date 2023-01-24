FREE PODCAST 1/24 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Raw 30, Bloodline segment, big Raw rating, Rumble preview and predictions, Mark Briscoe on AEW, MLW TV deal, more (177 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Raw 30 with an initial focus on the Bloodline opening segment

The use of Legends on Raw 30 from Hulk Hogan to Undertaker

The finish to the Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashely match with the Brock Lesnar interference

The monster Raw 30 rating

A full Royal Rumble preview with predictions

Mark Briscoe being cleared to wrestle on AEW Dynamite this week

An overview of the weakness in how AEW booking is set up right now

The return of Vince McMahon and the resignation of Stephanie

MLW’s new TV deal

Minnesota Vikings playoff loss and Kirk Cousins bad throw to end an excellent season otherwise for him

