Cody Rhodes wins 2023 Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes returned to the WWE as the number 30 entrant into the 2023 Royal Rumble match and was victorious after eliminating Gunther. Gunther entered the match as the number one entrant and lasted all the way to the end of the match.

Rhodes has been away from WWE since June. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle and last wrestled at the Hell in a Cell PPV against Seth Rollins. Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last April.

A dream has become reality at #RoyalRumble. Congratulations to the undeniable @CodyRhodes, you EARNED it. pic.twitter.com/v4YBiLYE2M — WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023

The 2023 Royal Rumble match included various surprises like Edge, Booker T, and Brock Lesnar. Rhodes came out in the 30th position and eliminated Dominik Mysterio, Braun Strowman, and others.

