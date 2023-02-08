New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Kazuchika Okada
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Tama TOnga
IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Kenny Omega
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Hiromu Takahashi
IWGP Women’s Champion: Kari
Strong Openweight Champion: Fred Rosser
King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Shingo Takagi
NJPW World TV Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The United Empire (TJP & Francisco Akira)
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)
Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: MCMG (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2023
n/a
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2023
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.
FEBRARY NJPW EVENTS
The New Beginning in Osaka, Feb. 11- The Edion Arena. (Airs live on NJPW World with English and Japanese Commentary)
- Toru Yano & Oskar Leube vs. Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan
- Ryusuke Taguchi & Tiger Mask & Shota Umino & Tomoaki Honma vs. Bushi & Hiromu Takahashi & Sanada & Tetsuya Naito
- Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta
- NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho) vs. Minoru Suzuki & El Desperado & Ren Narita
- Hikuleo vs. Jay White in a Loser Leaves Japan match.
- NEVER Openweight Champion Tama Tonga vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi
Battle in the Valley, Feb. 18 – San Jose Civic Center. (Airs live in English on PPV on Fite.tv and in Japan with Japanese commentary on PPV)
- IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi vs. Mercedes Mone
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi will defend the title
- Strong Openweight Champion Fred Rosser vs. Kenta
- Strong Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns vs. World Class Wrecking Crew
- Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White
- “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide – Filthy Rules match
- Mascara Dorada & Josh Alexander & Adrian Quest & Rocky Romero vs. Kushida & Kevin Knight & Volador Jr. & The DKC
- Alex Coughlin vs. J.R. Kratos
- David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish
