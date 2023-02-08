New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

If you have any questionso or comments about this page or NJPW in general contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @SR_Torch

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Kazuchika Okada

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Tama TOnga

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Kenny Omega

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP Women’s Champion: Kari

Strong Openweight Champion: Fred Rosser

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Shingo Takagi

NJPW World TV Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: The United Empire (TJP & Francisco Akira)

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions: MCMG (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2023

n/a

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2023

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

IMPORTANT NOTES

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

FEBRARY NJPW EVENTS