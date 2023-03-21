News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/20 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody confronts Reigns and Heyman, Logan Paul talks Seth, Otis gets manicure, KO & Sami challenge Usos, Omos-Lesnar hype, more (38 min.)

March 21, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw featuring Cody confronting Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, Logan Paul talks Seth, Otis gets a manicure, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayb challenge the Usos, Omos-Brock Lesnar hype, Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley, Ricochet vs. Chad Gable, Otis vs. Mustafa Ali, and more.

