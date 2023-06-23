VIP AUDIO 6/22 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 3): Elite or Punk more valuable to AEW? Magnum paralysis impact on industry’s trajectory? Nick Wayne’s future? Logan Roy in control of WWE? AEW’s Lethal Lottery revival, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Does WWE’s Legends contracts affect their willingness to do media interviews and be critical of Vince McMahon or their WWE experiences?
- Who is more valuable to AEW, C.M. Punk or The Elite, if Tony Khan has to choose between them?
- If Magnum T.A. wasn’t paralyzed early in his career, would the landscape of pro wrestling have looked different and taken a difference course?
- What’s the best course for Nick Wayne? Should it resemble Hook, 1-2-3 Kid, Dante Martin, or being in a faction?
- What role would the characters from “Succession” have taken if Logan Roy purchased WWE and put his team in control?
- Theory on C.M. Punk’s off-mic line about being a star
- Do fans in different parts of the arena react differently?
- Is it more or less clear now that Cody Rhodes should have beat Roman Reigns for the title?
- How much damage have Joe Rogan and Conor McGreggor done to MMA?
- What has been the best outside-the-ring brawl in wrestling history?
- What are the likely futures of Gable Stevenson and Damon Kemp in WWE?
- What is the history of TV Titles, which have worked well and which haven’t, and what’s the best way to execute the concept?
- Is Punk really in communication with WBD executives, given his 1Bill Phil comment?
- How important is the AEW Fight Forever video game success to Kenny Omega’s standing with Tony Khan?
- Is Vince McMahon prepared to throw Paul Levesque under the bus if metrics drop for WWE related to booking decisions?
- Is the term “pop” being misused a lot in pro wrestling lately?
- Should Tony Khan stay off camera and instead have a figure head authority figure make announcements?
- Is Colten Gunn an “under the radar” rising star in AEW? Who qualifies as an “under the radar” rising star?
- Isn’t Lethal Lottery a fun nostalgia concept to bring back?
- How do the four Horsewomen of NXT rank in several categories relative to one another?
