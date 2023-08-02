Vince McMahon subject of a grand jury subpoena and search warrant last week, McMahon comments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Vince McMahon, the current Chairman and Executive Founder of WWE, has been served a grand jury subpoena following federal agents executing a search warrant on July 27 according to WWE in their second quarter financial report. WWE noted that no charges have been filed.

“The Company has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters,” WWE stated in their report released.

WWE CEO Nick Khan declined to comment on the matter when asked during the corporate media conference call today.

McMahon issued a statement today to the Associated Press. “In 2022, WWE formed a special committee to review allegations of misconduct against me,” he said. “That review was concluded in November 2022 following an extensive investigation. Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing.”

This statement seems to confirm that the search warrant and grand jury subpoena is related to the sexual impropriety allegations that initially led him resigning temporarily from his executive leadership role in WWE one year ago.

McMahon has been attending WWE events live in recent weeks due to having spinal surgery last month. PWTorch was told he was already working out, but travel to live events might be ruled out for a while. WWE’s major Summerslam event is Saturday in Detroit, and McMahon usually attends major events in person and has, more often in recent months, also been attending Raw and Smackdown events. It’s not known if he’ll be medically cleared to travel to Detroit on Saturday.

