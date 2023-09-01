VIP AUDIO 8/31 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Undertaker vs. Flair, is Tony Khan burning out, do The Elite get an unfair pass, Tyrus’s career, Hogan’s lies, Shibata, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- State of Billy Corgan’s NWA promotion
- Could AEW’s problems be solved if Tony Khan acted more like a leader and led?
- Are The Elite getting an unfair pass for their role in the drama in AEW?
- Should TK make Jon Moxley the Interim Real World Champion?
- Evaluating Tyrus’s career and who would be good WWE opponents for him?
- Who thought up Giant Gonzales’s bodysuit?
- Why was Hulk Hogan such a ridiculous liar over the years in media interviews?
- Is the MJF-Adam Cole storyline the result of Wade asking for a face turn built around the erstwhile heel learning the importance of following the rules, being nice to people, and not betraying people’s trust?
- Should “Dark Side of the Ring” producers make an episode built around “Dark Side of the Ring” fallout?
- Could Punk be angling to get back to WWE? Would WWE take him?
- Does the MJF-Cole storyline get criticized for reasons that The Bloodline storyline gets praised?
- How should we look back at the Billy & Chuck wedding from 21 years ago?
- A look at Katsuyori Shibata’s career and was he forced out by New Japan?
- Comparing Tony Khan juggling multiple promotions to Jim Crockett Jr. dolng the same in 1987.
- Has Vince McMahon always been a take-no-B.S., unflinching boss? Was Vince Sr. the same?
- How is the morale in the locker rooms of WWE vs. AEW, and has it flipped recently?
- Who holds their belt longer, Roman Reigns or Punk with his fake belt?
- Has TK shown he’s not a very good booker, in part because he has left so many good matches on the table?
- Would AEW benefit from a smaller roster?
- Is it clear Tony Khan is burned out? Who could cover for him if he took a sabbatical?
- Would Mark Henry make for a good enforcer to help TK police the locker room?
- Why was Vince McMahon baffled that Undertaker wanted to have a match with Ric Flair?
