VIP AUDIO 8/31 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Undertaker vs. Flair, is Tony Khan burning out, do The Elite get an unfair pass, Tyrus’s career, Hogan’s lies, Shibata, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

State of Billy Corgan’s NWA promotion

Could AEW’s problems be solved if Tony Khan acted more like a leader and led?

Are The Elite getting an unfair pass for their role in the drama in AEW?

Should TK make Jon Moxley the Interim Real World Champion?

Evaluating Tyrus’s career and who would be good WWE opponents for him?

Who thought up Giant Gonzales’s bodysuit?

Why was Hulk Hogan such a ridiculous liar over the years in media interviews?

Is the MJF-Adam Cole storyline the result of Wade asking for a face turn built around the erstwhile heel learning the importance of following the rules, being nice to people, and not betraying people’s trust?

Should “Dark Side of the Ring” producers make an episode built around “Dark Side of the Ring” fallout?

Could Punk be angling to get back to WWE? Would WWE take him?

Does the MJF-Cole storyline get criticized for reasons that The Bloodline storyline gets praised?

How should we look back at the Billy & Chuck wedding from 21 years ago?

A look at Katsuyori Shibata’s career and was he forced out by New Japan?

Comparing Tony Khan juggling multiple promotions to Jim Crockett Jr. dolng the same in 1987.

Has Vince McMahon always been a take-no-B.S., unflinching boss? Was Vince Sr. the same?

How is the morale in the locker rooms of WWE vs. AEW, and has it flipped recently?

Who holds their belt longer, Roman Reigns or Punk with his fake belt?

Has TK shown he’s not a very good booker, in part because he has left so many good matches on the table?

Would AEW benefit from a smaller roster?

Is it clear Tony Khan is burned out? Who could cover for him if he took a sabbatical?

Would Mark Henry make for a good enforcer to help TK police the locker room?

Why was Vince McMahon baffled that Undertaker wanted to have a match with Ric Flair?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO