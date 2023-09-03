Khan’s concern about Punk’s conduct threatening his safety extended beyond incident with Perry in front of others, SI reports

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW announced yesterday via press release, social media, and announcements by Tony Khan at AEW Collision in Chicago last night that C.M. Punk had been fired. AEW cited Punk’s conduct backstage at All In in London, England at Wembley Stadium as the reason. Sports Illustrated reported that Khan’s reference to Punk’s conduct being out of line extended beyond what was seen near the Gorilla position when he got into a scuffle with Jack Perry.

“Punk was not dismissed solely because of his backstage altercation with Jack Perry last week in London at All In, though that did not help his cause,” wrote Justin Barasso. “His firing came after Khan felt physically threatened by Punk at All In during his attempt to get Punk refocused on the match. Unlike prior occasions, Khan was not able to effectively communicate or reason with Punk – and eyewitness accounts supporting Khan’s claim further ended any chance that Punk would return to AEW.”

This corroborates aspects of PWTorch’s report last Tuesday that key people in AEW believed Punk crossed a line with Khan he hadn’t before at All In in London, including an intense exchange between Khan and Punk after and separate from the scuffle with Perry. Excerpt:

PWTorch has learned Punk confronted TK in front of others and then at his locker room in what has been characterized as a heated, intense manner and, at one point, according to three sources who have heard about the situation, told Khan he quit and chewed out Khan with harsh phrasing.

Khan saying he feared for his life doesn’t necessarily reference some monitors falling over near him during the Punk-Perry scuffle; it could have been a reference to what happened away from that scene afterward as Khan was trying to calm Punk down and get him to agree to go out as scheduled for his PPV opening match against Samoa Joe. PWTorch reported last week that Punk quit and shortly thereafter rescinded quitting, but during that short span of time the production team began preparing to shift their attention to ring entrance music and graphics for a different match.

In front of fans last night in Chicago, Ill. at United Center before Collision went live, Khan told fans that All In was the first time he had ever feared for his safety and and life, and the safety of the people who work in AEW. He cited that some people behind the scenes who could’ve been hurt include people in their 60s with artificial joints. He said they shouldn’t be worried about getting hurt when they come to work.

(Wade Keller is the editor, publisher, and founder of Pro Wrestling Torch and PWTorch.com.)