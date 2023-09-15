VIP AUDIO 9/14 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 3 of 3): Should MJF be AEW Champion, does Vince McMahon have real power, are fans turning against Cody, how did Grand Slam tournament competitors get selected, Heyman’s next act, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.
- Has C.M. Punk become everything that Bret Hart loathed about Shawn Michaels?
- How did the wrestlers in the Grand Slam tournament deserve to be there considering their win-loss records?
- Why does Tony Khan let Darby Allin do such dangerous stunts? Should Sting intervene?
- Which AEW title is the strongest?
- Are fans starting to turn against Cody’s “So, what do you want to talk about…” routine?
- What if Smackdown were moved to Wednesday nights?
- Did Punk try to get himself fired?
- AEW’s Women’s Division
- Do we still not know who Seth Rollins is?
- Is Vince McMahon really in a position of influence and power in WWE now?
- Are Christian, Swerve Strickland, and Takeshita shining in AEW because they’re clear-cut heels?
- Is the last two weeks of Samoa Joe’s push a template for effective credible building of a challenger?
- How can AEW get fans to start attending live events again?
- What to do with a late C.M. Punk t-shirt from AEW?
- What could be next for Paul Heyman after The Bloodline?
- Is Jim Ross right that there are too many “man-crush” storylines in AEW?
- Would the best first move by TK to be to shut down ROH?
- Would WWE have access to “Cult of Personality” if Punk signed with them?
- Could Vince McMahon seek to appoint a new CEO of TKO?
- Is WWE doing enough to acknowledge Bray Wyatt’s legacy?
- Thoughts on Impact Wrestling’s best and worst moments over 1,000 shows?
- What’s the story with Tony Atlas’s fetishes?
- Would AEW be better off with MJF as a babyface chasing the AEW World Title?
