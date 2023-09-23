News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/22 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Cena and Styles challenge Solo and Jimmy to a match, Lashley upset with Street Profits, Sky defends against Asuka, Waller & Theory vs. Butch & Holland, more (15 min.)

September 23, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including John Cena and A.J. Styles challenge Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to a match, Bobby Lashley upset with The Street Profits, Iyo Sky defends against Asuka, Greyson Waller & Austin Theory vs. Butch & Ridge Holland, a rehab video with Pretty Deadly, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022