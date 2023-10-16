WWE Raw Results (10/16): Keller’s report on Cody & Jey vs. The Judgment Day, Ripley vs. Baszler, Ricochet vs. Nakamura, Gunther vs. Reed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

OCTOBER 16, 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. AT PAYCOM CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Raw opening theme, Kevin Patrick and Wade Barrett hyped the line-up of announced matches. (They didn’t mention Michael Cole; it’s very unlike him to miss a show when he’s the usual announcer.)

-Sami Zayn made his entrance to his originaly upbeat babyface theme song (as opposed to the apparently mistake of playing his prior augmented theme last week). As he came out, a clip aired of Triple H introducing Nick Aldis as the new G.M. of Smackdown, who then announced Kevin Owens had been moved to Smackdown in exchange for Jey Uso being acquired by Raw. Sami said it felt weird going to the ring by himself. He said he was very sad that he lost his tag team partner to Smackdown, but he is also excited for both of them. He said KO will do huge things on Smackdown. He said he’s excited for himself because he’s going to do something he hasn’t done in a while and show he is a World Heavyweight Champion-level Superstar. Fans chanted, “Sami! Sami!”

He said he wanted to address the reason for Owens going to Smackdown. He said he was happy Jey came to Raw, but he’s struggling with that now. He wasn’t pleased that The Judgment Day were getting a shot at the tag titles tonight. He said the last year of his career has been by far the best of his career. He said he has reached the height he has because of the fans supporting him. He was interrupted by The Judgment Day’s music.

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley came out. Balor mockingly said Sami is all alone. Priest said he’s glad one of the thorns in their sides has been removed. He got worked up when he mentioned Drew McIntyre’s name. Ripley calmed him down. Dominik said tonight Mami is going to tear Shayna Baszler apart and put the Women’s Division back on notice. Ripley said Balor & Priest would be bringing the tag titles back to Judgment Day.

Ripley said she noticed Sami looked kind of lost. She said they tried to help Jey regain his direction, but when it comes to Sami, they have a different plan. She said they want to get rid of him permanently. They surrounded the ring. Barrett said he is a man standing alone on an island. Out charged Jey Uso with a chair in hand. He joined Sami and brought him a chair. The Judgment Day retreated.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m really glad they gave Sami a prominent platform to address the move of Owens to Smackdown. It underlines its importance in general and also establishes that Sami’s back in the singles ranks. The promo wasn’t especially memorable, but it served its purpose and helped promote the tag title match later.)

-A clip aired of Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura having issues in recent weeks.

-A vignette aired with Nakamura saying Ricochet is like a fly or a mosquito whom he’d smash like a bug on the dirty floor. Ominous music played in the background. [c]

-Patrick hyped tickets going on sale for the Royal Rumble on Friday.

-Jey approached Sami Zayn backstage and asked if he’s good. Sami said he just needs some space. Jey told him to talk to him. Sami said he wants them to be good and he appreciates him having his back. He said it should’ve been Owens who had his back, but it’s not KO because of Jey. He said he wants to be just happy for Jey, but he’s got everything going well for him. He said he’s got the tag titles and his friend as a partner, and it should be him. Jey said he’s still got him, “but it is what it is.” Jey seemed to understand, but was also a little irked. Sami knocked over a ladder in frustration and then yelled for Jey. He ran after him and told him to forget about what he said. He said he’s sorry and he is happy for him. He said it’s been a tough week. Sami offered a handshake. Jey said “Yeet!” and hugged Sami. Jey was elated and said he’s got something to calm him down.

(1) RICOCHET vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA – Falls Count Anywhere

Nakamura’s ring entrance then took place. Ricochet jump-started the match, kicking Nakamura as he was posing. The ref called for the bell 22 minutes into the hour. They fought at ringside briefly. Nakamura took over in the ring with a spin wheel kick to the head. Ricochet came back with a twisting dive over the top rope onto Nakamura at ringside. They brawled up the ramp and into the Gorilla position (Barrett called it “the nerve center of WWE”) where various producers were present. They fought back to the stage. Namamura lifted his knees as Ricochet went for a shooting star press. Ricochet came back with an attack on Nakamura’s leg seconds later and then he landed the shooting star press. Both were down and slow to get up as they cut to a break at 5:00. [c]

Ricochet leaped off a railing over an entrance tunnel and trusted a fan to hold his hand steady before he flipped onto Nakamura below. They fought back and forth for several minutes back in the ring. At 13:00 Ricochet shoved Nakamura to the ring apron, but Nakamura then kicked Ricochet off the top rope and sent him crashing through a table below. (The kick showed light, but it was believable Ricochet just fell as he tried to avoid getting kicked, I suppose.) Nakamura then landed his Kinshasa and pinned Ricochet on the floor.

WINNER: Nakamura in 14:00.

-They went backstage to Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupting Tegan Nox chatting with Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Nikki Cross was climbing crates in the background (of course). Green asked if it was viewing party to watch Niven beat Natalya. She asked if Natalya was trying to find a naive rookie to manipulate. Nox asked Green if Piper forced herself onto Green to be tag champs. They gasped. Green told Nox not to cross her. Nox said she never lets anyone disrespect her. She told her to hide behind Niven before she slaps her. Green t0ld Niven they should leave before “these losers rub off on us.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Green is tremendous in her role.)

(2) PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green) vs. NATALYA

Barrett said Natalya sees herself as the mother hen of the locker room. The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Niven dominated Natalya early and knocked her to ringside. They cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Natalya was rallying after the break. Barrett said there was a big momentum shift in the match. Niven shoved Natalya into the ropes as she set up a sharpshooter. Green was standing on the ring apron, so Natalya bumped into her. Niven then yanked Natalya to the mat and splashed her for the win.

WINNER: Niven in 7:00.