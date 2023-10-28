FREE PODCAST 10/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Knight-Reigns contract signing, Knight vs. Jimmy Uso, Belair speaks, Logan attacks Rey, Carlito in action (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers. They discuss these topics: The L.A. Knight-Roman Reigns contract signing, Knight vs. Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair speaks, Logan Paul attacking Rey Mysterio, Carlito in action, and more with live caller and email contributions.

