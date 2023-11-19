VIP AUDIO 11/19 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Phil Collins-Ultimate Warrior match, Giulia and Okada WWE interest, PPV/PLE lengths, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the Everything Mailbag, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio discuss the following:
- Current state of the college playoff
- Ultimate Warrior’s match against Phil Collins (?!) and how that came to be – Village Voice article link
- International development in NXT and thoughts on next steps there
- Lengths of wrestling PLE’s/PPVs and return on investment of less time per show
- Giulia and any indications her potential signing to WWE illustrating Levesque’s plan for company
- Vince McMahon’s stock sell and how that fits with a retirement narrative
- Triple H interest in Okada legit?
- NWA’s very bad decision making
- Legion’s enjoyment of NBA in-season tournaments
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply