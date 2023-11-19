VIP AUDIO 11/19 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Phil Collins-Ultimate Warrior match, Giulia and Okada WWE interest, PPV/PLE lengths, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the Everything Mailbag, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio discuss the following:

Current state of the college playoff

Ultimate Warrior’s match against Phil Collins (?!) and how that came to be – Village Voice article link

International development in NXT and thoughts on next steps there

Lengths of wrestling PLE’s/PPVs and return on investment of less time per show

Giulia and any indications her potential signing to WWE illustrating Levesque’s plan for company

Vince McMahon’s stock sell and how that fits with a retirement narrative

Triple H interest in Okada legit?

NWA’s very bad decision making

Legion’s enjoyment of NBA in-season tournaments

