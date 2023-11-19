News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/19 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Phil Collins-Ultimate Warrior match, Giulia and Okada WWE interest, PPV/PLE lengths, more (69 min.)

November 19, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the Everything Mailbag, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio discuss the following:

  • Current state of the college playoff
  • Ultimate Warrior’s match against Phil Collins (?!) and how that came to be – Village Voice article link
  • International development in NXT and thoughts on next steps there
  • Lengths of wrestling PLE’s/PPVs and return on investment of less time per show
  • Giulia and any indications her potential signing to WWE illustrating Levesque’s plan for company
  • Vince McMahon’s stock sell and how that fits with a retirement narrative
  • Triple H interest in Okada legit?
  • NWA’s very bad decision making
  • Legion’s enjoyment of NBA in-season tournaments

*


