FREE PODCAST 1/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: The Rock returns and hints at match with Roman but when will it take place, on-site report, tons of topics with live callers (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw’s special “Day One” episode to kick off the new year. They begin with their thoughts on the surprise appearance by The Rock and the blockbuster tease of targeting Roman Reigns. When might a Reigns-Rock match occur? Could it derail Cody Rhodes’s momentum and steal a WrestleMania climax for his story, or is a match in Perth, Australia more likely? All kinds of scenarios are explored. Then they talked with an on-site correspondent who attended in San Diego and talked about the in-arena experience and crowd reactions. From there, conversations with live callers about Damien Priest, Sasha Banks/Mercedez Monet in 2024, R-Truth’s comedy, Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre, Nia Jax beating Becky Lynch clean, and more. They also answer email questions in the VIP-exclusive Aftershow.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO