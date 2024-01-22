News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/22 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (1-18-2017): Expanded talk on Angle’s career and his place in history, Snuka’s career and WWE ignoring dark chapter (54 min.)

January 22, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 18, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • The WWE Hall of Fame announcement of Kurt Angle being inducted this year and a reflection on his WWE career and where he stands among all-time greats and how the booking undercut his potential.
  • A deep dive into the “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka death, some legal talk, and analysis of how WWE celebrated his career on Raw and whether that was a bad call on their part.

Note: This was part one. Part two will be published tomorrow.

