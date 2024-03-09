AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (3/8): Cassidy & Beretta vs. Sabian & Butcher, Julia Hart vs. Robyn Renegade, Penta vs. Andretti, Top Flight vs. Kommander & Keith

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

MARCH 8, 2024

RECORDED AT THE GAS SOUTH ARENA IN DULUTH, GA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY & TRENT BERETTA (w/Chuck Taylor) vs. KIP SABIAN & THE BUTCHER

Sabian was about to start things off against Cassidy before he changed his mind and tagged in Butcher. Cassidy made his own decision to tag out to Trent as Butcher quickly went to work and threw Trent down hard to the mat. The two traded blows with Butcher gaining the upper hand. Trent kicked Butcher across the back of the head but was unable to hit a follow up swinging DDT. Butcher was able to capitalize by charging into Trent to knock him to the mat. Sabian made the tag but was quickly dropped to the mat by Trent.

Cassidy made the tag as he and Trent hit a double shoulder tackle on Sabian. Cassidy caught a kick by Sabian, then rolled him into a pin attempt for two. Cassidy hit his swinging DDT on Sbsaian but was caught in a powerslam by Butcher who ran into the ring to avenge Sabian. Sabian took advantage of the situation by regaining control and whipping Cassidy hard into the corner. [c]

Butcher and Sabian still had control over Cassidy as we came back from the commercial break. Cassidy evaded both men while his hands were in his pockets and finally made the tag to Trent. Trent hit Sabian with a double knee stomp, then followed up with a series of German suplexes. Butcher ran in but accidentally hit Sabian. Trent took Butcher to the outside, then flew over the top rope onto him. Trent got back in the ring and hit Sabian with a running knee strike for two.

Trent got planted by Butcher who ran back into the ring and hit a running boot to the face. Butcher hit a pump handle throw on Trent across the ring as Sabian followed up with a double foot stomp. Sabian covered for two as Cassidy broke up the pin attempt. Trent hit Butcher with a German suplex as Cassidy hit Butcher with Orange Punch. Trent hit Strong Zero for the win.

WINNERS: Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta in 9:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Good win for Trent and Orange as they head into the tag team tournament which is still yet to be officially scheduled. A fine way to start off the show but it’d be nice to get some more details on this tournament.)

– A video package aired highlighting The Infantry, Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo. [c]

– Renee was backstage with Ruby Soho asking if she had any update on Angelo Parker after the attack on him by Zak Knight last week. Soho said she felt like it was her fault for bringing Parkert into this whole thing. She said she hated Saraya and called her ugly and a bad person. Soho said that she and her inbred family would get what’s coming to them.

(2) JULIA HART vs. ROBYN RENEGADE – TBS Championship

“No moves off the top rope” was the rule for this match. Hart took down Renegade with a headlock in the early going. Renegade switched things around and locked Hart in a headlock of her own before Hart tripped her to take Renegade to the mat. Hart took Renegade into the corner as Renegade tried to fight her way out. Hart hit a suplex then yanked Renegade down by the hair. Hart took Renegade down again with a back heel trip before synching in another headlock. Renegade hit a shotgun dropkick which drove Hart hard into the corner.

Hart fired back with a back elbow in the corner, then hit Renegade across the back with a lariat. Hart locked in Heartless for the tap out win.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK. Renegade didn’t get much offense here, so basically a showcase for Hart.)

– Renee was backstage again, this time with Saraya, Harley Cameron, and her brother Zak Knight. Saraya addressed Soho before Knight attacked a security guard passing by.

(3) PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO (w/Alex Abrantes) vs. ACTION ANDRETTI

Penta gained the early upperhand before Andretti drove him to the outside. Andretti attempted a drive through the ropes that Penta quickly cut off. The two fought on the outside as Penta maintained the offensive advantage. Andretti fired back and hit a hurricanrana off the apron. [c]

Andretti and Penta battled inside the ring as Andretti nailed Penta to drive him to the outside. Andretti Followed him out and hit a senton across the floor. Back inside the ring, Penta caught Andretti with a thrust kick to the face as the crowd cheered on both men. Penta hit another kick to Andretti’s face before planting him to the mat and covering for a close count. Penta tried for Fear Factor but Andretti got out of it and hit a poisonrana for a close count. Andretti hit a corkscrew off the ropes right into a kick by Penta, who hit Fear Factor for the win.

WINNER: Penta El Zero Miedo in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Fun match for the little time we got on camera, as much of this one aired during the commercial break. A good win for Penta who has seemingly been lost in the shuffle since Rey Fenix has been out injured.)

– A video package aired promoting CMLL star, Titan, who faces Chris Jericho on tomorrow’s Collision. [c]

(4) TOP FLIGHT (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) vs. KOMANDER & BRYAN KEITH (w/Alex Abrantes) vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

Kassidy started things off with Keith and their respective teams. Kassidy quickly tagged in Quen, who decided he didn’t want in and tagged Dante. Dante and Keith traded holds before things broke down and Keith took on both Martin brothers. All six men hit the ring as Top Flight cleared the ring, but things continued to break down as the fight was taken to the outside. [c]

Kassidy and Keith were in the ring as we came back from break. Keith tried to tag in Komander by Quen attacked Komander from behind. Private Party isolated Keith in their corner until Keith turned things around and took them both out. Komander was still down so Keith was forced to tag in Darius. Darius single-handedly took it to both members of Private Party. Komander made the tag and hit a ropewalk dropkick on Darius. Komander then took on both members of Private Party, then covered for a close count until Dante broke things up.

Keith helped Komander take out Private Party as Komander hit a backslide for a close count. Keith was sent to the outside as Dante clotheslined Quen. Komander rolled up Dante for two. Top Flight took out Keith and Komander as Darius hit Rip Cord on Komander for the win.

WINNERS: Top Flight in 11:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Fun match with three potential teams in the upcoming tag title tournament. “Potential,” of course, since we have no idea when this actually happens and who will even be included in it.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fast-moving Rampage this week, with more in-ring action than backstage shenanigans aside for the Soho/Saraya feud that never seems to end. That said, some good action up and down the card that is worth checking out if you have time, but nothing is must-watch. I’m still waiting for the day when Tony Khan decides to use this weekly hour of TV time for something more valuable. Never say never? Until next week, stay safe everyone!

