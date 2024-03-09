VIP AUDIO 3/9 – The Fix Flashback (3-1-2017): Orton-Bray angle, Cena & Nikki vs. Miz & Maryse, TNA roster turmoil, Drew’s future, Adam Cole, Jack Swagger, Mailbag (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Mar 1, 2017 episode covering these topics:

The show-closing Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt angle

Luke Harper vs. A.J. Styles

The John Cena & Nikki Bella vs Miz & Maryse segment

TNA roster turmoil

The Hardys’ WWE potential

Drew Galloway’s future

Jack Swagger news

Analysis of the top segments of Raw including Seth Rollins’s promo, latest on Bayley-Charlotte, Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman contract signing, and Kevin Owens segment with Goldberg.

A preview of WWE Fastlane

A look at the latest happenings with ROH including Honor Rising in Japan and Adam Cole indicators

George St. Pierre vs. Michael Bisping talk

A UFC 209 preview

Plus a few Mailbag questions

