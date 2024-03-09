News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/9 – The Fix Flashback (3-1-2017): Orton-Bray angle, Cena & Nikki vs. Miz & Maryse, TNA roster turmoil, Drew’s future, Adam Cole, Jack Swagger, Mailbag (123 min.)

March 9, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Mar 1, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • The show-closing Randy Orton-Bray Wyatt angle
  • Luke Harper vs. A.J. Styles
  • The John Cena & Nikki Bella vs Miz & Maryse segment
  • TNA roster turmoil
  • The Hardys’ WWE potential
  • Drew Galloway’s future
  • Jack Swagger news
  • Analysis of the top segments of Raw including Seth Rollins’s promo, latest on Bayley-Charlotte, Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman contract signing, and Kevin Owens segment with Goldberg.
  • A preview of WWE Fastlane
  • A look at the latest happenings with ROH including Honor Rising in Japan and Adam Cole indicators
  • George St. Pierre vs. Michael Bisping talk
  • A UFC 209 preview
  • Plus a few Mailbag questions

