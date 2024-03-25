VIP AUDIO 3/25 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Lansdell: NJPW Cup 2024 second round update including more House of Torture, which young wrestlers have stepped up, best matches, bad main events, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Lansdell giving his thoughts on the first round of the NJPW Cup 2024 tournament. Radican and Lansdell then talk about the entire second round of NJPW Cup 2024 tournament with a look at the top matches, which young wrestlers have stepped up, bad main event matchups, too much House of Torture, and more. The show concludes with a preview of the quarterfinals.

