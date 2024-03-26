FREE PODCAST 3/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Rock bloodying Cody, Seth-Punk-Drew epic verbal battle, Becky-Rhea exchange, on-site report, live callers, emails (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado. They talk about Rock bloodying Cody Rhodes, the Seth Rollins-C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre epic verbal battle, Becky Lynch-Rhea Ripley exchange, Sami Zayn and Chad Gable, and more with an on-site report, live callers, and emails.
