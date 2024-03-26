VIP AUDIO 3/25 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Rock batters and bloodies Cody, Punk in Chicago, Becky makes her case, Gable offers to counsel Sami, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the March 25 edition of WWE Raw featuring a Cody Rhodes promo interrupted by a secret Rock message, C.M. Punk returns to Chicago and gets into an exchange with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch makes her case to Rhea Ripley, Chad Gable offers to guide Sami Zayn against Gunther, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO