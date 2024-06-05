VIP AUDIO 6/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-3-2006) – Smackdown Review including Rey-Angle match, Heyman on commentary, new vision for ECW, Roddy Piper, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 3, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They discussed the hot opening match between Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio, Paul Heyman’s commentary, the new vision for ECW, who could answer Paul Heyman’s four, six, and eight-sided ring challenge, a current UFC fighter who could be part of ECW, why the finish to the opening match worked, the future of the Smackdown brand, where the pieces may fall with wrestlers coming and going weekly, Matt Hardy winning but not really winning, Mark Henry’s killer gimmick, Piper being Piper, the Smackdown women’s division, the poor drunken pirate, Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg nine months into SD vs. WCW, the new stable on Smackdown, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO