AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Where: Loveland, Color. at Blue Arena
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,435 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,032.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Magnus & Volador Jr. & Rugido & Esfinge – 8-Man Tag
- Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong – AEW World Championship
- Mariah May vs. Saraya
- MJF returns
