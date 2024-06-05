News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/5): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 5, 2024

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Where: Loveland, Color. at Blue Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,435 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,032.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • The Blackpool Combat Club vs. Magnus & Volador Jr. & Rugido & Esfinge – 8-Man Tag
  • Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong – AEW World Championship
  • Mariah May vs. Saraya
  • MJF returns

