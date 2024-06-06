VIP AUDIO 6/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-6-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking ECW relaunch build-up, Christian, AJ Styles, WWE’s latest signee, more (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A former ECW wrestler Erik Watts stopped by the Newsmaker Hotline to give his take on Sunday’s relaunch and talk about his own controversial career.

Who could be last-minute additions to ECW, and one former ECW wrestler who’s probably already gone.

All the hype toward One Night Stand

This weekend’s TNA Invasion of the Northeast

The Indy Lineup of the Week with the Briscoe Brothers battling the Rottweilers in Pennyslvania

The new audience-pleasing “Real Deal Raw Deal” segment

Listener Mail on Great Khali, ECW, and Kane

Plus even more wrestling news of the day.

