NXT Ratings Report (6/4): Viewership boost for episode with Jordynne Grace and “All Ego” Ethan Page, beating most recent AEW Dynamites

Tuesday night’s (6/4) episode of WWE NXT on USA Network averaged 768,000 viewers, up from 703,000 and 654,000 the prior two weeks. It’s the highest viewership since Nov. 7 last year.

For context, AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 787,000 viewers last week, and only drew more than this week’s NXT viewership twice in the last eight weeks.

The NXT average this year is 647,000. The AEW Dynamite average so far this year is 779,000. So this week’s NXT rating was an outlier at this point.

In the key demo, it drew a 0.25 rating, up from 0.24, 0.24, and 0.24 the prior three weeks. The average through 22 weeks this year is 0.27.

