AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (6/5): Viewership for episode with return of MJF to Dynamite, Swerve title defense against Strong, comparison to last year and NXT

Last night’s (6/5) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 790,000 viewers, in line with last week’s 787,000 viewers and above the prior eight week average of 731,000. The average viewership through 23 weeks this year is 779,000.

For comparison, NXT this week drew a 768,000 viewers, as close as the two shows have been in a while.

Through 23 weeks last year, it averaged 998,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.28 rating, up from 0.25 last week. The prior eight week average was 0.25. Through 23 weeks this year, it has averaged 0.27.

Through 23 weeks last year, it averaged 0.30.