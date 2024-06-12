AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Strickland-Ospreay, Elite Hostile Takeover, Statlander-Willow, Jericho-Hook, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•Ricochet has reportedly given his notice to WWE that he intends to leave when his contract shortly. In fact he was essentially written off Raw on Monday. It’s believed that he will ultimately end up in AEW. While his matches will be upgraded significantly, I don’t believe his ceiling is that much higher in AEW.

•Jon Moxley successfully defended his IWGP World Title against Evil at NJPW Dominion on Saturday night. After the match, Tetsuya Naito emerged as his presumptive opponent for Forbidden Door. (More on that later.)

•Dax Harwood revealed on Twitter that he had been hiding a back injury sustained at Dynasty from AEW medical staff, but after the super-physical match against BCC on Saturday night, he could longer hide the injury because of the intense pain. As a result, FTR is out indefinitely while he deals with that injury.

Intro

Traditionally, Forbidden Door season is tricky. There’s always concern that it’s going to upend current storylines. It’s gotten progressively better each year and this year is by far the best integration thus far. There are two top-shelf world title matches with unpredictable outcomes. The Toni Storm-Mina Shirakawa match is months in the making. It really doesn’t feel like much is being interrupted. The addition of the aforementioned IWGP Title match as well as Zack Sabre Jr. via video package are really helping to round out what is shaping up to be a strong card for Strong Island. Dynamite itself is shaping up to be a pretty good building block show on the way to Forbidden Door.

Elite Hostile Takeover

Latest Developments

The Bucks interrupted The Acclaimed during their entrance and cut the segment. The Acclaimed later went backstage to confront the Bucks but were held back. Jack Perry cut in a string of strong promos, this one talking about the TNT Title. Perry was in turn called out by “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes who called him a spoiled brat whose never sacrificed anything in his life. The two will meet in a TNT Title ladder match qualifier. Also of note, Blackpool Combat Club and FTR had a great match on Collision that went to a 20 minute draw. Both teams were game for five more minutes before Brandon Cutler was sent out on behalf of the Bucks to stop it.

Analysis

A real mixed bag this week. Jack Perry continues to shine on the mic. It’s always nice to see Dustin whenever he pops up. While his promo was a bit rambling, his points were valid and he delivered it with a passion matched by few others. He added a little something to match he’s destined to lose. The Bucks, on the other hand, had a rough week. They interrupted The Acclaimed which makes them babyfaces, in the moment, in my book. Having them deny BCC and FTR and the fans five minutes was smart. It seems like the Acclaimed and BCC, are all in the mix now (FTR were, but Dax’s injury took them out) to challenge for the tag titles at the PPV. It’s safe to assume a NJPW and possibly CMLL team will join this mix. I’ll be satisfied as long it’s not just The Acclaimed, who desperately need to breakup even more than the Beatles in 1970. The other thing that needs to be cleaned up is the power structure in AEW. Both Tony Khan (and his proxy Christopher Daniels) and the Bucks are making decisions. It needs to be clear whose decisions stand or if both sides have equal power.

Grade: B

Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

Latest Developments

Will Ospreay had the week off. Swerve, meanwhile, successfully defended his AEW World Title against Roderick Strong in perfectly fine match. He closed show posing with an elderly woman in the front row while she and Nana danced. Prior to the match, he cut a promo responding to the shot MJF had lobbed at him earlier in the night and then took another shot at the Elite.

Analysis

I think Ospreay having the week off from having to fly back and forth was fine. He’ll more than make up for it tonight in what should be a spectacular International Title defense against Rey Fenix. Swerve had a strong week. He didn’t let MJF’s dig slide, he kept himself relevant in the Elite story, and he addressed the fact that Roddy didn’t necessarily deserve a title shot. The match was fine. Swerve and Nana made that grandmother’s life and that was a truly heartwarming moment. Swerve vs. Ospreay is more sporting than personal and that’s fine. They’re both babyfaces, so makes sense that it’s more about who’s the best.

Grade: B+

Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa

Latest Developments

Saraya scored a stunning win over Mariah May as Toni Storm watched on helplessly. When Toni attempted to check on Mariah after the match, they were both jumped by Saraya and the ever-unstable Harley Cameron leading to Mina Shirakawa making the save. Mina and Toni got into chest/breast bump-off leading Mariah to intervene and wind up literally in the middle of the women. Mina had a pretty match with Serena Deeb on Rampage in which she was victorious. On Collision, Toni won a messy match against Lady Frost before cutting a promo telling Mariah how much she cares about her and informing her that she entered her into the women’s Owen Hart Tournament.

Analysis

For the first time in months, Toni Storm’s PPV opponent is directly impacting her story with Mariah May so it feels more consequential. The interactions between Toni and Mina may have been too risqué for some, but I enjoyed it. Mariah May is squarely in the middle, but she seems dead set on not choosing sides (she literally requested to be pictured behind each woman on the match graphic) which is key. Toni entering her in the Owen Hart Tournament is another step in the story, one I’ll discuss further in an upcoming article on the tourney. Suffice to say, this story is progressing nicely.

Grade: A

Mercedes Moné vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Latest Developments

A very good video package covering the history between the two women and featuring a surprisingly good Mercedes promo was aired. Over the weekend, it was announced that Mercedes will fight Vaquer’s tag team partner Zeuxis on Dynamite.

Analysis

While I acknowledge that Mercedes does better with pre-taped promos, not having either woman live was a choice. The match between Mercedes and Zeuxis should be really good. Much like Ospreay vs. Swerve, this isn’t a personal feud, it’s about the titles, and that’s just fine.

Grade: B+

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Latest Developments

Statlander punched Orange Cassidy in the face, ran away from Willow Nightingale, destroyed Robyn Renegade in a squash, and was declared for the women’s Owen Tournament by Stokely Hathaway. Willow cut a promo about her smile being her strength and being dangerous without it. She also declared for the women’s Owen Tournament.

Analysis

Clearly they are setting up for an eventual mixed tag match of Trent & Stat against OC & Willow. Statlander and Willow both entering into the tourney seems to point to an eventual meeting between the two. Willow got some grief for the way in which she delivered her promo. This situation called for her to be more serious, so I give her credit for aiming for the proper tone even if it wasn’t perfect. I also like Stat’s being made to look like a dominant threat.

Grade: B+

Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Latest Developments

Nothing happened between these two women this week at all.

Analysis

It’s strange that there was nothing for this feud whatsoever, but much like Willow and Stat, I expect them to both end up in the women’s Owen Tournament.

Grade: N/A

Chris Jericho vs. Hook

Latest Developments

Jericho, with Big Bill and Bryan Keith, walked around backstage offering unsolicited advice to whatever unlucky soul crossed his path. Eventually he ran into Private Party and set up another “TV Time” segment for this week. Meanwhile, Hook and Samoa Joe got into with the Premier Athletes on Dynamite before jumping them in their locker room on Collision.

Analysis

This “Learning Tree” gimmick is the dirt worst. There’s nothing entertaining about this at all. I compared Jericho to David Coverdale of Whitesnake but he’s quickly turn into Biz Markie, the ’90s rapper whose claim to fame was performing off-key on purpose. The difference is Biz was endearing and “Just a Friend” is still a karaoke classic while Jericho is actively terrible. This forthcoming “TV Time” is going to be another train wreck. While I would prefer Hook and Joe not waste their time toiling with the likes of Tony Nese, at least they looked like badasses busting into the Premier Athletes’ locker room and destroying them. The sooner Hook can get his family property back, Joe can guide him to bigger and better things.

Grade: C

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Baretta

Latest Developments

Following his loss in a four-way match for a shot at the International Title, OC was nearly jumped by Trent before evening the odds with a chain. That’s when Statlander ran down and socked him in the jaw. On Collision, a video package aired in which Zack Sabre Jr. talked their unfinished business stemming from the four-way match at last year’s Forbidden Door and challenged him for match.

Analysis

I’ve already mentioned the likely mixed tag match on its way. As far as the match with ZSJ, I think there’s a chance that Don Callis attempts to court him as a potential replacement for Will Ospreay because obviously Trent is not a comparable trade.

Grade: B+

MJF vs. RUSH

Latest Developments

MJF returned and cut a fiery promo taking aim at all the big names in AEW before he was interrupted by Rush. The self-professed “Wolf of Wrestling” and El Toro Blanco went back and forth verbally in English and Spanish before getting into a pull-apart brawl

Analysis

It’s so good to see MJF back. I’m really enjoying his new Burberry embossed leather jacket look. His promo wasn’t perfect but his delivery is unmatched. A feud with Rush is an interesting choice. I wish Rush had gotten some bigger wins instead of all squashes, but Max put him over verbally better than he’s ever been put over in his entire time in AEW.

Grade: A-

Jon Moxley vs. Tetsuya Naito

Latest Developments

Naito answered the challenge Mox laid out after he defeated Evil. It’s not official yet but it’s just a matter of time.

Analysis

Mox beat Naito for the IWGP Title in the first place so this will be Naito’s rematch. It’s not out the realm of possibility that Naito regains the title here so there’s another world title match with an unpredictable outcome.

Grade: N/A

